Wed November 07, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2018

Swabi Women varsity plans to open new deptts

SWABI: The Women University, Swabi, has decided to launch new departments of food sciences and nutrition and sports and physical education at the university.

The decision was made at the 9th meeting of the Academic Council of the university held here on Tuesday.

Prof Khanzadi Fatima Khattak, the Vice-Chancellor of Women University, Swabi, chaired the meeting. All chairpersons, heads of departments, director admissions, controller of examinations and registrar of the university attended the meeting.

The academic council forwarded recommendations for the establishment of a department of food sciences and nutrition and department of sports and physical education.

Prof Khanzadi Fatima Khattak said the establishment of the department of food sciences and nutrition would help create nutritional awareness, prevent and cure diseases besides opening a window of the new profession to the female graduates of the university to disseminate their acquired knowledge of nutrition and diet management.

The vice-chancellor said the establishment of a department of sports and physical education would provide the knowledge required for understanding and recognizing the interface between sports and education and preparing young females as sports educators.

She said the university would take all possible measures to ensure inculcation of values like social responsibility, ethics and integrity among its graduates beside quality education and research.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of vice-chancellor and said that academic standards were being observed in order to provide quality education and training to the students.

The forum called for the strict implementation of the same standards in the affiliated colleges as well.

The meeting recommended launching of M.Phil and PhD programmes in the discipline of political science, as the department meets the requirement for such programmes. It decided to launch non-credit courses, which will boost personal development and intellectual growth of the graduates.

Comments

