Navy commander calls on PA speaker

Pakistan Navy's Commander Central Punjab Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmad Razavi (Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military) called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence.

Views were exchanged on matters of mutual interest and souvenirs were also presented. Pervaiz Elahi said that be it war or peace, Pakistan Navy has always rendered great services for the motherland which are bright chapter of ‘our history and entire nation views them quite appreciably.’ Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmad Razavi apprised the speaker about proposed 12-day tour of the parliamentary delegation at the invitation of Pakistan Navy and requested him to nominate a member of the Punjab Assembly for inclusion in this delegation which the speaker welcomed.