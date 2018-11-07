Transport sector investors to be facilitated, says CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government will provide better transport facilities to the general public and necessary facilities will be provided to the investors making an investment in the transport sector.

The chief minister stated this while talking to a private transport company chairman Sheharyar Chishti who called on Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday. During the meeting, different proposals were discussed, including promotion of transport sector and provision of best transport facilities to the people.

According to a handout, the chief minister said that the PTI government will provide better transport facilities to the general public and necessary facilities will be provided to the investors making an investment in the transport sector. It has been decided to increase the scope of Speedo buses to remote areas of southern Punjab to provide relief to the people living there. The government is giving priority to the backward areas and development of such areas will help to decrease the trend of migration to major cities of the province. He informed that Lodhran to Bahawalpur Speedo bus service has been restored and such buses will also be started in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Muzaffargarh. He disclosed that proposal to allow travel on Speedo buses without card is being reviewed and it is expected that this step would to help to increase the number of passengers abundantly.

Sheharyar Chishti assured that cooperation will be continued with the Punjab government in transport sector. cricket: Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, both agreed to promote cricket in Punjab province, including provision of facilities to the cricketers from southern Punjab and other backward areas of the province and to encourage the new talent. Establishment of a cricket academy in southern Punjab for promoting the talent of cricket was also discussed.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that cricket is the most popular game in Pakistan adding that joint steps would be taken in partnership with the PCB to promote the sport. He said that tremendous potential of cricket is available in southern Punjab and other backward areas. The Punjab government will take necessary steps to bring out the talent; he said and added that tours of cricketers to such areas will also be arranged. Usman Buzdar said that PCB should devise a comprehensive programme to bring out the talent of cricket from southern Punjab and other backward areas and assured that the Punjab government will provide necessary facilities for this purpose. He said that international players have visited Pakistan due to the PSL and this has helped to promote the soft image of the country. He assured that all possible cooperation will be extended to the PCB for PSL matches.

Ehsan Mani said that joint steps will be taken with the Punjab government to encourage cricket talent from remote areas, including southern Punjab. He also invited the chief minister to visit the PCB.

Diwali: Usman Buzdar has extended Diwali greetings to the Hindu community. In his message, the chief Minister said that Diwali symbolises happiness and the government equally shares the joys and delight of the Hindu community. Sharing happiness helps to enhance the sentiments of mutual love, affection and brotherhood in the society and Diwali creates the passion of brotherhood and friendliness. The Diwali festival gives an opportunity to promote religious harmony and all the citizens enjoy equal rights in Pakistan. It is sanguine that Hindu community living in Pakistan has played an important role in national development.

CPEC: Usman Buzdar has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his successful visit to China. In a statement issued here Tuesday, the chief minister said Prime Minister’s China visit had been a success and Imran Khan held fruitful meetings with Chinese leadership. Pakistan-China relations would be further strengthened as a result of this visit and Chinese investment would be increased under the CPEC.

The chief minister said the nation which had a leader like Imran Khan should not be worried. He added Imran Khan had proved himself in a short period of time and Chinese consent to make further investment in CPEC was a welcome sign which would improve the economic conditions and people would get employment opportunities as well, the chief minister concluded.