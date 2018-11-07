KRL beat KPT after thrilling fight

KARACHI: Former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) recorded a 1-0 win after a tough fight against Karachi Port Trust (KPT) in their outing of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday.

Umair Ali hit the winner for KRL in the 81st minute.

The win enabled KRL to surge to the second spot with 19 points from nine matches. KPT are 13th with four points in their pocket.In the other show of the day, clinical Navy prevailed over Army 2-1 to take their points to 17 from ten appearances.

Abdul Rehman provided lead to Navy in the 15th minute. At the stroke of half time, Mateen managed to equalise the score. Four minutes into the second half, Abdul Rehman struck again to give his side the decisive lead.The loss left Army at 19 points which they have accumulated from ten matches.