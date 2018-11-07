Judicial body takes exception to frequent transfers in SBCA

A Supreme Court-designated judicial commission on Tuesday took exception to frequent transfers of the Sindh Building Control Authority’s (SBCA) officers against whom complaints of unauthorised constructions have been received.

The commission investigating the non-provision of potable water, proper sanitation facilities and healthy environment to Sindh’s people observed that it is unfortunate that the SBCA frequently transfers officers against whom complaints of negligence and misconduct have been filed.

Headed by Justice (retd) Amir Hani Muslim, the judicial body stated that the frequent transfers not only help shift responsibility but also save the delinquent officers. Justice Amir said that it is highly unusual that some concept plans have been submitted that are under objection, but the buildings are still being constructed.

He asked the SBCA director general why transfer orders are issued for the officers of the authority against whom his department has received complaints of negligence and misconduct.

The judge directed the DG to submit a detailed explanation for such unauthorised constructions with reasons as to why they do not invoke the provisions of the SBCA for stopping constructions and sealing the premises.

Removal of garbage

Regarding the setting up of a command & control system to monitor the removal of garbage in Karachi’s East and South districts, the commission was informed by the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) managing director that the system will be outsourced and be functional within 15 days.

The judicial body observed that after the setting up of such a system, it will resolve many of the issues between the SSWMB and the private contractor. Justice Amir said that the dustbins and containers that need to be washed and painted must be attended to within three weeks.

Notice to KWSB

The commission issued a notice to the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board (KWSB) on an application filed by Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed against theft of Lyari residents’ water by industrial units. The lawmaker said that industrial units have taken illegal water connections from the K-3 project by puncturing the water lines supplying the commodity to Lyari’s residents.

Plots’ commercialisation

Taking notice of the commercialisation of residential plots in Hyderabad, the judicial body directed the Hyderabad commissioner and the Hyderabad Development Authority chief to appear in person to explain how the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation can allow the use of residential plots for commercial purposes.

Justice Amir said the land does not belong to the municipal body because the municipality is a trustee of the state land, adding that the nature of land cannot be converted by the corporation or by any other authority.

He directed the SBCA Hyderabad deputy director to appear before the commission with explanation, issuing a stay order on all constructions raised on the subject plots. The judicial body said that all the issues of water supply shall be taken up on November 14, directing the KWSB chief and the member task force to appear for the next hearing.