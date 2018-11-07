Intizar case suspect can’t be arrested due to bail from SC, says IO

The investigating officer of the Intizar murder case informed an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday that an absconding suspect, police inspector Tariq Rahim, has obtained interim bail from the Supreme Court and so he cannot be arrested.

The IO presented his report to the ATC-XIII judge stating that the country’s top court has fixed November 12 as the date to conduct hearing on the suspect’s bail plea. The court had previously issued non-bailable warrant for arresting Rahim, one of the main suspects in the 19-year-old’s killing.

Eight Anti-Car Lifting Cell officials, namely Tariq Mehmood, Azhar Ahsan, Rahim, Shahid, Fawad Khan, Daniyal, Bilal Rasheed and Ghulam Abbas, have been charged with murdering Intizar Ahmed in the DHA neighbourhood this January 13.

The teenager’s father Maqsood Ahmed complained to the judge on Tuesday that the IO is apparently facilitating the absconding suspect with delaying tactics so he can escape trial. The judge directed the IO to inform the court about the details of Rahim’s bail application in the next hearing.