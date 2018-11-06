Mohmand tribeswoman appeals for justice

PESHAWAR: A resident of Pandyalai tehsil in Mohmand tribal district, Mumtaz Bibi, has appealed to authorities to provide her justice and help her get a share in the property.

Speaking at a press conference here on Monday, she said she had been living with her brother-in-law Mir Zaman for the last 25 years but when she asked for her share in the property, Zaman refused. Later, she filed a case in the court of Assistant Political Agent Khalid Tausif but her brother-in-law quashed the case using his contacts and also expelled her from the house.

She alleged that the son of Mir Zaman, Ayaz, killed her son in front of her and put her second son Abdul Manan behind bars. She also accused the APA of issuing biased decisions in cases and allegedly depriving people of their rights.