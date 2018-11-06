Tue November 06, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 6, 2018

Share

Cricket Committee to decide Sarfraz’s future as skipper: Mani

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Eshan Mani has put the future of Sarfraz Ahmed captaincy in the hands of the cricket committee. Mani said that Cricket Committee will decide Sarfraz’s future as the skipper. The recommendations of the cricket committee will be looked into, said Mani. His statement regarding Sarfraz’s captaincy came after Moshin Khan had suggested Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy. However, he attracted a lot of criticism following their poor performance.

The PCB chairman was addressing media said Sarfraz lead the nation across all the formats. Mani further made it clear that no one is influencing the selection of batsman Salman Butt in the national team.

“It is the selection committee which looks into these affairs,” he said while speaking to reporters here. Salman was handed a 10-year ban over his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal during Pakistan’s tour of England.

He said that the board has yet to make a decision regarding retaining Sarfraz Ahmed as the skipper for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He added, “The final decision will be taken on the recommendation of the selection committee.” Mani termed Azhar Ali’s decision to retire from one day cricket “as his own”.

The cricket board’s chairperson said that it will be beneficial for Pakistan to play a limited-overs series against England before the 2019 World Cup. The agreements signed by the board cannot be eliminated overnight.

Meanwhile, the selection of eight regional teams that participating in the National T20 Tournament to played from December 10-25 in Multan will take place on November 8 at the Gaddafi Stadium. Regional stakeholders, national senior and junior selectors besides NCA coaches will take part in the selection process that would be conducted on the lines of a Draft system.

