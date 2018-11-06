Plan to hold T10 League semis, final in Pakistan

LAHORE: Managing Director of T10 League Saadullah Khan has informed that the organizing committee of the League plans to hold the next year’s semifinals and final in Pakistan. In a conversation with media here on Monday, Saad said that T10 League festivity will unfold in Sharjah later this month. He further stated that the second edition of the league is being participated by eight teams and its organization was possible with the support of Pakistan Cricket Board and its chairman Ehsan Mani. He said that with the introduction of T10 league soon the game will be added in the Olympics.