Plan to hold T10 League semis, final in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Managing Director of T10 League Saadullah Khan has informed that the organizing committee of the League plans to hold the next year’s semifinals and final in Pakistan. In a conversation with media here on Monday, Saad said that T10 League festivity will unfold in Sharjah later this month. He further stated that the second edition of the league is being participated by eight teams and its organization was possible with the support of Pakistan Cricket Board and its chairman Ehsan Mani. He said that with the introduction of T10 league soon the game will be added in the Olympics.
LAHORE: Managing Director of T10 League Saadullah Khan has informed that the organizing committee of the League plans to hold the next year’s semifinals and final in Pakistan. In a conversation with media here on Monday, Saad said that T10 League festivity will unfold in Sharjah later this month. He further stated that the second edition of the league is being participated by eight teams and its organization was possible with the support of Pakistan Cricket Board and its chairman Ehsan Mani. He said that with the introduction of T10 league soon the game will be added in the Olympics.
Comments