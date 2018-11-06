Man arrested for threatening transgender person

PESHAWAR: Police have arrested an accused who had opened fire on a transgender person in Gulbahar locality in the provincial capital.A transgender Chutki (Shakil) told police that one Asif used to stop her from participating in the musical functions. The transgender said the accused had opened fire on her but she had escaped unhurt in the attack.Police acted on the complaint, conducted a raid and arrested the accused Asif, a resident of the Ittehad Colony. Police said the accused had also opened fire on a transgender on Ring Road a couple of months back, killing two persons. The accused was arrested but was later released on bail.