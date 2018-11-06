Postponed PU exams rescheduled

LAHORE: Punjab University has rescheduled the examinations which were postponed due to law and order situation last week. The examination department has notified that BS (four-year programme) 6th semester 2018 examination will be conducted on November 07, BS (four-year programme) second semester examination 2018 will be conducted on November 08, and BS (four-year programme) fourth semester examination 2018 will be conducted on November 10. Details are also available on PU website.

session: Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed has advised the university officers to work with honesty, dedication and strictly follow the university calendar. He was addressing to the opening ceremony of staff development orientation organised by Human Resource Development Cell at Institute of Administrative Sciences here on Monday.

Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences Dean Prof Dr Nasira Jabeen, Resident Auditor Zaffar Iqbal Choudhary, faculty members and administrative officers were present.

The VC said the selection of officers had been made purely on merit and they were expected to uphold merit in their official dealings. He said the officers must run the university affairs as per rules and regulations and they must not fear anybody. He advised them to work for the betterment of PU and play their role in improving service delivery of their institution.

Misbah: Renowned cricketer Misbahul-Haq called on Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed at his office here on Monday. Additional Director Sports Zubair Butt and Cricket Coach Faisal Pirzada were also present.

Addressing the meeting, the VC said the university wanted to promote sports as it engaged youth in positive and healthy activities. He said the university would establish a cricket club and academy for providing a platform to the youth so they could improve their performance. He requested Misbah to guide PU cricket team as the university wanted to produce players of international level. He said the university would organise sports week by the end of November in which 25 universities would participate.

Misbah appreciated the efforts of the PU administration and said PU’s players were full of talent as the admissions on sports basis had been made purely on merit basis. He said he would extend his support for PU.