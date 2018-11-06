PPFL resumes with KRL-KPT game

KARACHI: Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) will resume on Tuesday after a day’s break with former four-time winners Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) taking on Karachi Port Trust (KPT), who are in deep trouble, at Punjab Stadium, Lahore.

In the other show of the day, former two-time champions Army play against Navy.The Lahore round will end on November 9. The schedule of the Karachi round would be unveiled in a couple of days, a senior official of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) said on Monday.