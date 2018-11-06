Pakistan-Palestine match at Al-Husseini Stadium on Nov 15

KARACHI: Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in Al-Ram, Palestine, will host the friendly game between the football teams of Pakistan and Palestine on November 15, it was confirmed on Monday.

Palestine Football Association’s (PFA) official website said that Palestine’s senior side would also face China in China on November 20.The website said that Palestine players would assemble on November 10 for practice ahead of the game against Pakistan. Pakistan will start their camp for the game from Tuesday (today) at City School in Lahore.

The match will be played on FIFA day. Players living abroad will also be part of Pakistan’s team which resumed its international activity this summer a three-year gap. Pakistan team is expected to leave for Palestine three days before the showdown.

Palestine are preparing for AFC Asian Cup 2019 which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan are preparing for next year’s Olympic qualifiers, World Cup qualifiers and the South Asian Games.