Financial difficulties

The recent hike in the prices of essential items has taken a toll on people. According to financial experts, the reason for the rising inflation is the strong dollar. It is surprising to see that no one from the people’s representatives sitting in national and provincial assemblies has spoken against the inflation. There is no outrage over this unjust increase in prices. Whatever happened to the ruling party’s promises?

These days, the rich are getting richer and the poor are left to figure out the ways to make both ends meet. The government must show some empathy to the Pakistani people. An overwhelming majority lives below the poverty line and for them buying essential commodities at higher prices is difficult. The government must take steps to lower the prices of daily items. All shopkeepers should be ordered to sell items at government-approved rates.

Zahid Ali Khan

Rawalpindi