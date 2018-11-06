Governance for the few

This refers to the article ‘E-governance’ (Nov 4) by Dr Farrukh Saleem. The writer thinks that the Pakistan Citizens’ Portal has the potential to increase the level of trust between the Pakistani people and the state. However, there is no denying the fact that a majority of the Pakistani people are not tech savvy. A large number of people will not be able to use the system. We have to think about the people who don’t have the luxury of the internet. How can the poor tillers of land, labourers, pushcart vendors, factory workers, bus and rickshaw drivers benefit from the system? Only a small percent of the citizenry comprising the elite educated class will have the access to the system.

What is required is an education emergency in the country to promote literacy which alone can ensure success and progress. Countries like Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and China have made astounding progress by spreading the light of knowledge. Education is the only way that can help empower people and improve governance. The portal, at present, appears to be a mere publicity stunt as the overwhelming population will remain out of its ambit.

Kulsoom Arif

Karachi