Labourers withdraw protest call

MANSEHRA: The labourers working on 840 megawatts Suki Kinari hydropower project being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have withdrawn the strike call after acceptance of their demands by a Chinese company working on the dam. "Our demands about wages and other incentives have been accepted by the company," Tahir Hussain Shah, a leader of labourers, told reporters on Monday.

He said the talks were held with the Chinese company in presence of assistant commissioner, deputy superintendent of police Balakot. Tahir Hussain said Suki Kinari hydropower project being built under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor at Kunhar River was highly important to meet the energy needs of the county. "Once this mega energy project is completed, it would change the life of the local people," he said.