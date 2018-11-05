Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
Kings of chaos

Kings of chaos

National

REUTERS
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New Caledonia votes against independence from France

PARIS: The South Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia voted against independence from France on Sunday in a long-awaited referendum that capped a 30-year long decolonisation process.

A "yes" vote would have deprived Paris of a foothold in the Indo-Pacific region where China is expanding its presence, and dented the pride of a former colonial power whose reach once spanned the Caribbean, sub-Saharan Africa and the Pacific Ocean.

Based on provisional results and with a participation rate of nearly 80 percent, the "No" vote stood at 56.9 percent around 1300 GMT, local TV station NC La 1ere reported on its website. "The New Caledonians have chosen to remain French.

It is a vote of confidence in the French republic, its future and its values," President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech on French television.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?