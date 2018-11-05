Mon November 05, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving
Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series
Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'
Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge
PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation
'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address
PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media
Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Top Story

A
Agencies
November 5, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Crackdown on rioters begins

ISLAMABAD: The interior ministry has started criminal proceedings against rioters involved in destroying property during the three-day countrywide protests against a Supreme Court verdict acquitting Asia Bibi, a Christian woman, who had been on death row in a blasphemy case.

The police have registered cases against 19 rioters and taken into custody two people from Karachi's Korangi.

In the federal capital, 11 suspects were arrested for their involvement in inciting violence and damaging public property.

Serious charges have been filed in the FIRs against those delivering incendiary speeches.

Police said more than 100 unknown people were wanted for participating in riots.

The ministry on Sunday released initial pictures of the miscreants involved in vandalising property and harming common citizens during the demonstrations, which ended on Friday after the government reached an agreement with the protesters.

The ministry also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police and the Federal Investigation Agency in identifying the rioters.

“We will release more pictures of those involved in rioting and destroying public property in the coming days,” a statement from the interior ministry read.

“The interior ministry received pictures from the Special Branch and other sources. We have asked the police and the FIA for their cooperation in identifying the perpetrators," it said.

It further requested citizens to inform the police and FIA after identifying the troublemakers.

The interior ministry also directed the police and FIA to take action after identifying the perpetrators.

A special cell has been constituted to collect videos of miscreants involved in damaging property and harassing citizens.

The public has also been asked to share any related videos with government on WhatsApp at the number 03315480011. Names of those sharing videos will be kept confidential.

On Saturday, the interior ministry assured of action against elements involved in destroying properties and harming common citizens.

The ministry said it was in the process of identifying such elements and that action will be taken against them.

The same day, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and senior leader Afzal Qadri were booked on charges of rioting and disrupting peace in various parts of Lahore.

Police said 500 people, including Rizvi and Qadri, have been booked in 11 cases. The suspects face charges of disrupting peace and blocking roads in Lahore.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida
Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film
Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Anushka Sharma showers warm hugs on Virat on his 30th birthday

Photos & Videos

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?