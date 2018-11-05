Mon November 05, 2018
Jemima says Pakistan’s govt caves in to extremist demands to bar Asia Bibi from leaving

Pakistan whitewash New Zealand 3-0 in Twenty20 series

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar hospitalised

Joint Statement of PM Imran Khan’s China Visit: 'Strengthening strategic cooperative partnership'

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

Asia Bibi’s husband appeals to Trump for refuge

PM Imran Khan orders strict action against miscreants disturbing law and order situation

PM Imran Khan given prominent coverage in Chinese media

'Begging' instead of Beijing: State TV apologises for error during PM's address

Police issue security threat for Maulana Fazl

Karachi

November 5, 2018

CITY PULSE: Shared Sacred Places

Michel Boivin with the Udero Lal Research Project is holding a photo exhibition titled ‘Shared Sacred Places in South Asia and Beyond’ on November 7 and November 8 at the Alliance Française de Karachi’s art gallery. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Symbiosis

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Faizan Riedinger and Tabassum Rafique’s art exhibition titled ‘Symbiosis’ from November 7 to November 20. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

World Diabetes Day

The Alliance Française de Karachi is hosting an interactive session with renowned physician Dr Yusuf Kamal Mirza at 7:30pm on November 14 in connection with World Diabetes Day. Call 021-35873402 for more information.

Otto Dix

The Goethe-Institut Pakistan is holding an exhibition featuring etchings and prints from 1920 to 1924 and titled ‘Otto Dix: War and Social Criticism’ from November 21 to December 19 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-35661633 for more information.

Aalmi Urdu Conference

The Karachi Arts Council is hosting the 11th Aalmi Urdu Conference from November 22 to November 25, giving the people of the city an opportunity to be a part of activities and events designed to celebrate our national language. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.

Fortuitous Collision

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Madiha Hyder’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Fortuitous Collision’ from November 6 to November 15. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Aik Sath Satra’n

The ArtScene Gallery is hosting a 17-person art exhibition titled ‘Aik Sath Satra’n’ from November 14 to November 22. Call 0302-2740111 for more information.

Vagaries of a Non-Objective Mind

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Ujala Khan and Makhdoom Sadiq Khan’s art exhibition titled ‘Vagaries of a Non-Objective Mind’ until November 10. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Sindh Theatre Festival

The Sindh Culture Department and the Arts Council are hosting ‘Sindh Theatre Festival 2018’ until November 18 at the Arts Council. Call 0300-0802391 for more information.

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz successfully accomplishes in Florida

Raveena Tandon in legal trouble after blocking traffic flow

Shah Rukh and Salman Khan to reunite in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next film

First moon walk´s commemorative plaque sold for $468,500

Prince of Wales joins folk dance during African tour in Gambia

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

