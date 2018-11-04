BD beat Pakistan to win U15 football title

ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh edged out Pakistan 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in scheduled time to win the South Asian Under-15 Football Tournament in Nepal on Saturday.

Bangladesh scored the opener with Mohibullah netting the equaliser for Pakistan.

The match stayed tied at 1-1 in regulation time and the winners had to be decided on penalty kicks.