Reshma remembered on her 5th death anniversary

Islamabad : The fifth death anniversary of ‘Lambi Judai’ legend Pakistani folk singer, Reshma was observed on Saturday as her fans remembered the ‘Nightingale of Desert’.

“Legends like Reshma, are born in centuries as she was a natural artiste and those who have a natural style can never die, they are made for their art which keeps them alive forever in hearts,” said Babar Niazi, popular folk singer who is also a fan of Reshma.

Today many singers are singing but Reshma had her own identity and her quality of voice still mesmerizes music lovers and compel them to admire her, he said while talking to APP.

The folk singer was awarded with ‘Sitara-e-Imtiaz’ for her services to the field of folk singing and her powerful singing style.