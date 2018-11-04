SLS students mark Eradication of Poverty Day

Rawalpindi : All campuses of SLS Montessori and High School recently celebrated International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, says a press release.

Students of SLS, Westridge Campus celebrated this day by holding a special morning assembly, highlighting the concept and causes of poverty and solutions to eradicate it from the society.

The one hour programme started off when a group of students performed on a skit dressed up as king and queen. The stage was divided into two kingdoms to differentiate the brutal king from the kind hearted queen. The storyline was plotted to give the concept of helping the poor and needy. The audience appreciated the students for delivering an important message of being kind and helpful to the poverty stricken section of the society through their performance.

“The rich get richer and the poor get poorer”, students of grade 5 showed this bitter reality to the audience through their performance that how the needs of the poor are being neglected and how the rich are living a luxurious life. Emphasis was laid on achieving a balance in the society by elevating the poverty stricken section of the society. One by one students delivered short messages on life skills based education and the causes of poverty.

A beautiful message on importance of education and the power of knowledge to eradicate poverty was conveyed by a group of students through a song presentation which was praised and enjoyed by everyone. Through exchange of dialogues and speeches the primary students of SLS, Westridge Campus highlighted several issues giving rise to poverty to a threatening degree which included unemployment, lack of resources, overpopulation, wastage of food etc.

The highlight of the morning assembly was a skit performed by grade 5 students based on women empowerment. Through dialogues the students emphasized on the importance of education for every single woman. The same idea was stressed upon by the section head Bushra Mobin who while talking to the students said that knowledge and education is the only key through which our country can reach the heights of success and could be a better place for every citizen to live in.