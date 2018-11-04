Seven die, 19 hurt in Khuzdar road accident

KHUZDAR: At least seven people were killed while 19 others suffered injuries in a head on collision between a truck and a coach in Khuzdar on Saturday.

According to the media reports, a passenger coach carrying several people was on its way from Quetta to Karachi when near National Highway Khuzdar it hit with a truck coming from its opposite direction. As a result 7 people died on the spot while 19 others sustained injuries.

All were shifted to a nearby government teaching hospital for medico-legal formalities and first aid. Majority of the victim belonged to Hindu Community. Police have registered a case and started an investigation.