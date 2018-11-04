Mujahid helps PAF extend lead at top

KARACHI: Mohammad Mujahid’s lone goal enabled Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to stretch their lead at the summit when they overpowered Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 1-0 in the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Saturday.

Mujahid, discarded international, hit the winner in the 49th minute to seal seventh win for his side which took their points tally to 24 at the top from ten outings.

The loss left SSGC in sixth place with 15 points after nine meetings.

Meanwhile, in the other showdown of the day, former four-time winners WAPDA defeated National bank of Pakistan (NBP) 2-0, their fifth win from ten appearances.

Ali Uzair provided WAPDA with a quick lead in the second minute which was maintained till the breather.

Three minutes into the second half, Mohammad Khurram doubled WAPDA’s lead. The loss left NBP in 11th place in the 15-team event with eight points from nine matches.