Fazl says movement to continue until success

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman on Friday said that the movement for upholding the honour and prestige of Holy Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) had started and they would not return home until getting all their demands accepted.

“We have come out of our homes and are ready to die for our cause.

We would not bow to the threats of the rulers,” Maulana Fazlur Rahman declared while speaking at a mammoth public meeting at the Ring Road in Peshawar on Friday.

The public rally had been arranged against the Supreme Court’s recent judgement to acquit Aasia Bibi, the Christian woman accused of committing blasphemy.

The participants at the gathering were also addressed by provincial president of the JUI-F, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, Maulana Rahat Hussain, Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai and other party leaders.

The speakers made fiery speeches and the participants raised slogans in support of their demands.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that Aasia Bibi was acquitted under pressure from the Western powers. “This is the reason that the US, UK and other Western nations were celebrating the Supreme Court verdict,” he argued.

He criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for terming the followers of Islam and lovers of Holy Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him) as a handful of people. He said that the arrogant rulers should now wait for their fate.

He also criticised the opposition parties that were supporting the Supreme Court decision. “Let me make it clear to our friends from the Pakistan People’s Party, who are supporting the verdict, that it was the same court which had sentenced Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to death,” he reminded.

“Also, the same Supreme Court had disqualified Mian Nawaz Sharif,” he recalled while reminding the PML-N about the past.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman declared that their movement would continue until

success. He said they would announce the future line of action at the ‘Million March’ to be held in Karachi on November 8.