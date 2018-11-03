Thick smog likely to engulf south Punjab in coming days

MULTAN: Thick smog is feared to cover Multan and other south Punjab cities in coming days after the air quality index has crossed the danger level of 90, officials warned on Friday.

Local air quality index barometer reading shows sudden increase in air quality level in Multan and other south Punjab districts. Divisional administration has issued alert

for Multan, Lodhran, Khanewal and Vehari and ordered the departments concerned to take preventive measures in this regard.

Commissioner Imran Sikandar Baloch has ordered closure of all brick kilns from November 4 and stern action ordered against kiln owners for non-compliance. He also ordered the district and tehsil administrations to constitute task force at their respective levels to combat the challenge of increasing smog.

The representatives from environment and police department would be part of the task force. It will visit all brick kilns on emergency basis to inspect and seal them on finding them operational.

Baloch ordered the revenue and agriculture department officials to constitute committees for taking action against those farmers who are found involved in burning stubble. The committees would pay surprise visits to villages to check the burning of stubble in the agriculture fields in violation of Punjab government ban.

Multan Environment Protection Agency deputy director Zafar Iqbal has briefed the commissioner, saying the smog indication level was touching the danger level and south Punjab cities will face thick smog in the coming days. Iqbal had also suggested preventive measures to combat the challenge of smog. He said at least 35 FIRs were registered with the police in October on violation of government’s anti-smog policy. The violators were found burning plastic material at open places, he added.