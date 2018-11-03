10 booked for burning stubble

OKARA: Police Friday booked ten farmers of different villages on charges of setting fire to paddy stubble. On the report of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Maryam Khan, Assistant Director Agriculture Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Tahir got registered cases against Sardar Nazir Ahmad of village 67/AML, Zahoor Ahmad of 35/GD, Ramzan of Bama Bala, Muhammad Rafique of 8/GD, Imtiaz Ahmad and Qari Muhammad Mushtaq of 40/D, Muhammad Ashiq of Dhulyana, Muhammad Ismail and Shamshad of Ajja Bhutta, Muhammad Afzaal of Dola Burhan for burning the stubble.

CASES REGISTERED AGAINST 14 POWER THIEVES: Police Friday registered cases against 14 electricity thieves. On the report of Wapda SDO Tariq Ali, police booked accused Liaquat Shah, Sohail Shah, Azhar Shah of Basti Kesa, Zulfiqar, Shamir and Zulfiqar of Feroz village, Agha of Jajwaya Khichi, Mian Adnan Ilahi of 48/3R, Abdul Hameed of Ratta Khana, Mashooq Husain, Mujahid, Yusuf, Ahmad Ali and Ijaz of 39/D.