Sat November 03, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Columbus edge Rooney’s DC United in playoffs

WASHINGTON: Federico Higuain scored two goals and converted in the penalty shootout as the Columbus Crew advanced in the MLS Cup playoffs on Thursday over Wayne Rooney’s DC United.

The teams were knotted at 2-2 after extra time after Nick DeLeon grabbed an equalizer for DC United in the 116th minute. But DeLeon would plummet from the heights to the depths minutes later when his shoot-out effort sailed high over the bar on United’s last attempt. Columbus advanced 3-2 on penalties to an Eastern Conference semi-final against the New York Red Bulls — winners of the Supporters’ Shield as the team topping the regular-season table. Higuain opened the shoot-out to put Columbus up 1-0. Rooney took United’s first attempt and his effort was saved by diving Crew keeper Zack Steffen.

Steffen also saved an attempt from Luciano Acosta before DeLeon’s bad miss ended things. “He’s unbelievable,” Crew captain Wil Trapp said of Steffen. “We feel like every time he’s going to make a great save and he made two of them.”

It was a heartbreaking end to Rooney’s remarkable first campaign with DC United. The former Manchester United and England star arrived in July and was the catalyst for a stunning transformation in United fortunes, leading them from the bottom of the Eastern Conference to playoff contenders.

They took a 10-game unbeaten streak into the playoffs, finishing fourth in the conference standings. But for the second straight year, Columbus advanced out of the knockout round in a shootout. As in Atlanta a year ago, Steffen was key.

France’s Frederic Brillant had given DC United the lead in the 21st minute after Steffen shunted an Acosta cross into his path in front of goal. Rooney had set things in motion with a long free kick that Acosta tracked down.

