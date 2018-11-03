Sat November 03, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 3, 2018

Bolt’s Australian football dream collapses

SYDNEY: Sprint king Usain Bolt’s attempt to become a professional footballer with Australia’s Central Coast Mariners collapsed Friday as his trial period was terminated after contract talks failed.

The eight-time Olympic champion had been trying out with the A-League side for an indefinite period since arriving in August, hoping to fulfill a childhood dream to become a soccer player. The 32-year-old superstar’s quest garnered worldwide attention, which intensified when he scored two goals in a pre-season friendly.

But his abilities were questioned and the club reportedly offered him only a fraction of the Aus$3 million (US$2.1 million) his management were said to be seeking, with outside sponsors needed to make the deal viable. “As previously stated, the club and (Bolt’s representative) Ricky Simms have been in conversations with external partners to find a commercial solution that suits all parties,” the Mariners said in a statement. The 100m world record holder, who retired from athletics last year and has previously tried out with clubs in Germany, South Africa and Norway, thanked the Mariners for the opportunity.

“I would like to thank the Central Coast Mariners owners, management, staff, players and fans for making me feel so welcome during my time there,” said the Jamaican, who is reportedly in Melbourne and will head to Europe soon for a previously agreed commercial engagement. “I wish the club success for the season ahead.”

Bolt recently turned down a trial-free contract from cashed-up Maltese champions Valletta to focus on trying to make the grade in Australia. That offer prompted the Mariners to table their own deal, but they didn’t have the funds to make it work without outside help.

And coach Mike Mulvey made clear that Bolt, who favours playing up front, was unlikely to get much game time in the A-League even if he signed, with the team boosting an experienced front line.

It includes Aston Villa marksmen and Scottish international Ross McCormack, who is on a season-long loan deal, and Tommy Oar, who has played 28 times for the Socceroos.Bolt’s abilities were also questioned by pundits and some players, including former Ireland striker Andy Keogh who last month said he had a “touch like a trampoline”.

