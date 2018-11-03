Sat November 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series
Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

Protesters warned before operation
PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected
PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property
Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR
Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore
PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties
Writ in tatters

Writ in tatters
Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Shujaat asks ulema to help resolve crisis

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that the country is facing economic crisis and the manner in which the government under leadership of Imran Khan is trying to solve this matter and all opposition parties are also giving importance to it but some elements and foreign forces have pushed the country into another crisis.

Talking to journalists on Friday, he said “I request Ulema and Mashaikh of all schools of thought who do not have any political affiliation that they should play their role in pulling the country out of this crisis and on top of all the language which is being used about the armed forces and the Army Chief that is against Islamic teachings, especially a foreign power particularly plotting against the country, the armed forces and the Army Chief do not need certificate of being a Muslim.

He said I want to say to the protesters that they should first read the verdict in detail and if there is some deficiency in it then the Supreme Court can review it.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that we know the family of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he hails from a religious family. He said that under leadership of Ch Zahoor Elahi Shaheed our house was centre of Tahuffuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwwat and Insha-Allah will remain, as a Speaker the meeting which was held under my leadership on a motion moved by Maulana Chinioti, we had changed the name of Rabwah to Chenab Nagar, whenever there is talk about Tahuffuz-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwwat we will be in the forefront.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims

#MeToo: US journalists hits back at MJ Akbar over ‘consensual’ claims
Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak

Sonali Bendre says chemotherapy made her eyesight weak
Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Sania Mirza's adorable Twitter post signifying son's arrival is melting hearts

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Fakhr-e-Alam’s #MissionParwaaz to successfully conclude today

Photos & Videos

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior

Frozen 2 shifts its release date to a week prior
Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2

Saif Ali Khan back on sets for Sacred Games 2
Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood

Amber Heard wants to see more female superheroes in Hollywood
Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?

Nick Jonas to perform for ladylove Priyanka at wedding sangeet?