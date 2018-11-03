Flagship reference: Nawaz granted exemption from appearing in court

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court on Friday summoned NAB's investigation officer (IO) in the Flagship Investment reference on the next hearing to record his statement after Nawaz's counsel hinted to conclude his cross-examination of the head of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on November 5.

The court also granted Nawaz Sharif a one-day more exemption from hearing and summoned him on the next hearing to record his statement in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case. The Accountability Court Judge, Arshad Malik, conducted hearing into references against former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Nawaz Sharif couldn't appear before the court due to security issues and sought a one-day more exemption from hearing that was accepted by the court.

As the hearing began, defence lawyer Khawja Haris continued his cross-examinion of the JIT head Wajid Zia on the 10th consecutive day. Zia informed the court that the team didn't find any document regarding issuing show-cause notice to Hassan Nawaz on financial statements or establishing companies.

Hassan Nawaz is living in the UK since 2001 and he had told the JIT about establishment of 12 companies. He said Hassan also informed the team that all the companies except the ‘Quint Peddington’ was earning income and no member of his family has connection with his business. The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till Monday, wherein Haris would continue his cross examination of Wajid Zia.