Who is the murderer?

ISLAMABAD: Investigation agencies and police are looking at different angles with regard to the murder of Maulana Samiul Haq.

Many theories were rife in the mainstream media about the mysterious circumstances under which the Maulana was slain on Friday. Senior journalists gave their input after talking to officials related to investigation into the murder.

Geo's Director News Rana Jawad, while talking to Shahzeb Khanzada in

Geo News Programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada kay Saath', said that the evidence received so far tells that the murder has been carried out by someone who knows map of the house as he was in the knowledge where the Maulana was sleeping. He said that door of the room was intact, even the latch was not broken.

Rana Jawad said that the information so for gathered tells that it was a pre-meditated act, and someone was doing recce of the Maulana since he arrived in Islamabad.

Rana Jawad said that one Ahmad Shah performed duties of driver and security of the Maulana but at the time of the murder he was not present at the home, and only one women was present. He said that police has tld nothing about the identity of the women, murder weapon's recovery or any other information.

Geo News reporter Arshad Waheed Chaudhry was present at the site of the murder, from where he informed the anchor that Maulana Sami was stabbed multiple times and policewere collecting evidence. He said that there was no CCTV camera at the Maulana's house, but one was installed at the corner of the street from where police will get the footage. He said that police have so far collected four boxes of evidence

A neighbour of Maulana Sami told Geo News that they came to know about the murder after body was brought at home. He said they have heard a rumour that they [the murderers] were three persons on a bike, who fled the scene.

The investigators are also working on an aspect that some close aide of the Maulana from Taliban has committed this crime. According to sources, as per statement of servant the known Taliban leader visits him often.

Our correspondent adds from Lahore: However, a CTD team prepared an initial report on the killing Maulana Sami and forwarded it to the quarters concerned on Friday night.

According to the report, Maulana was alone at his house Pindi. His servant had gone out of the house for purchasing grocery. When he came back, he saw Maulana lying injured beside the bed with stab wounds. Blood was also found on the bed. The servant took him to hospital and he died there. Investigation/crime scene teams of the CTD Punjab and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency have reached the crime scene to collect evidence.

Meanwhile, Punjab IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi has sought report from Rawalpindi RPO over the assassination of Maulana Samiul Haq.

He directed senior police officers to personally visit the crime scene and collect forensic evidence. He ordered to arrest the culprits without any delay and maintain law and order situation in Rawalpindi. He also appealed the citizens to remain peaceful.