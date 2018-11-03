Sat November 03, 2018
Pakistan beat New Zealand by six wickets to clinch T20 series

Maulana Sami ul Haq stabbed to death in Rawalpindi

Protesters warned before operation

PM Imran Khan meets President Xi Jinping; $6 billion Chinese package expected

PM Imran Khan’s sister confirms her Dubai property

Dragging army into Asia Bibi case is unfortunate: DG ISPR

Mobile services suspended in Islamabad, Pindi, Lahore

PM Imran arrives in China to open new chapter of bilateral ties

Writ in tatters

Asia Bibi case: Minister rejects reports of crackdown

Agencies
November 3, 2018

Waiting for India to review its confrontation policy: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said India adopted an “aggressive” attitude owing to the upcoming elections in the country and the current circumstances require New Delhi to review its confrontation policy.

During a question and answer session at the National Assembly, FM Qureshi submitted his written reply in which he said, “Kulbhushan Yadav’s case is being heard in the International Criminal Court with the next hearing scheduled for February 18, 2019.”

The foreign minister further informed the Lower House, “There are 10,811 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad. In Saudi Arabia, 3,000 Pakistanis are languishing in jails while there has been an increase in the number of Pakistanis in Turkish prison cells.

Speaking about Pakistan and India's relations, the minister informed the House, “The Indian government has taken an aggressive stand in the light of the upcoming elections in the country.” He added, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to mediate the crisis in Yemen.”

