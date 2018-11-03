Initial report on Sami’s martyrdom submitted

LAHORE: A CTD team prepared the initial report on the martyrdom of Maulana Samiul Haq and forwarded it to the quarters concerned on Friday night.

According to the report, the Maulana was alone at his house in the Safari Villas Housing Society in the limits of the Police Station Airport, Rawalpindi. His servant had gone out of the house for purchasing grocery. When he came back, he saw the Maulana lying injured beside the bed with stab wounds. Blood was also found on the bed. The servant took him to hospital and he died there. Investigation/crime scene teams of the CTD Punjab and the Punjab Forensic Science Agency have reached the crime scene to collect evidence.