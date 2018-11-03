TPL Maps, HERE Tech sign MoU

LAHORE: Pakistani largest mapping company, TPL Maps, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, a statement said on Friday.

Leadership team members of both the companies met in Berlin to discuss a potential partnership between TPL Maps and HERE Technologies, it added.

It was agreed that HERE Technologies and TPL Maps will work towards establishing a technology partnership and product collaboration around map content operations and related platforms and services, as well as the joint development of a go-to-market strategy in the automotive and enterprise sectors for Pakistan and the region.

HERE Technologies Senior Vice President and General Manager for EMEAR region Stefan Hansen said that the company is working to bring alive what it call “the autonomous world”, a world infused with location intelligence for innovative solutions from autonomous driving to smart city infrastructures, the statement said.

The MoU for a strategic partnership with TPL Maps is a major step in bringing these solutions to Pakistan and the region, it added.