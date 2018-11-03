SBP mops up Rs1,006.4bln from market

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday mopped up Rs1,066.4 billion from the money market (Rs117.5 billion for three days and Rs948.9 billion for seven days) as repo sale through its open market operation, a statement said. All quotes offered were accepted. The rates of return accepted/annum are 8.44 percent for three days and 8.45 percent for seven days mop up operation.