88 quackery outlets sealed

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 88 quackery outlets in two days.

The PHC teams carried out action in 10 tehsils of the province and Iqbal Town Lahore, and visited 425 treatment centres. Out of these, 147 outlets had been converted into other businesses. The teams had checked 54 centres in Khushab, Chiniot 50, Safdarabad 48, Jampur 47, and 46 each in Sahiwal and Lodhran. The sealed outlets included 13 each in Jampur and Lodhran, Chiniot 11, Sahiwal 10 and eight in Chishtian.

