Harmony needed to foil enemy designs, says Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has stressed the need for national harmony to foil enemy designs.

During separate meetings with former Punjab Governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab Additional Secretary General Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry at Governor’s House on Thursday, the governor said the country was moving towards economic stability and it was important to ward off enemy designs through unity. He said it was the first and foremost duty of the 220 million Pakistanis to work for the progress and solidarity of the country.

He said Pakistan was an ideological Islamic republic created on the philosophy of Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal and the political insight of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Sarwar said that Pakistan did not belong to one individual or the party, adding that every citizen was its custodian and protector. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was introducing revolutionary step for the progress of the country. The Punjab governor expressed the hope that the prime minister’s visit to China would serve the country’s economy well. He said the PTI government was committed to transforming Pakistan into an economically viable country. He said patriotism required every citizen to stick to the slogan of “Pakistan first and last.”

Earlier, Seemi Ezdi, sister of senior PTI leader Jahangir Tareen, called on the Punjab governor. He said the government was taking tangible measures for the welfare of women. He said the women were working shoulder to shoulder with men for the progress of the country.