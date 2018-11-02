Fri November 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict

‘Anyone can kill me’: Asia Bibi lawyer says after verdict
Aasia may fly abroad today

Aasia may fly abroad today
Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Nationwide protests continue on second day after Asia Bibi's acquittal

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today

Educational institutes to remain closed in Karachi, Islamabad, other cities of Punjab today
Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

Fact check: Is this a photo of Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu in Pakistan?

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict

CJ comments on Asia Bibi case verdict
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20

Pakistan vs New Zealand: Scoreboard of first Twenty20
The PTI’s encounter with reality

The PTI’s encounter with reality
Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing

Two killed, nine injured in New Karachi firing
PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

PS to PM follows in the footsteps of his predecessor Fawad Hassan Fawad

National

BR
Bureau report
November 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt taking steps for promotion of Kalash culture

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan on Thursday said that provincial government had taken solid steps for the promotion of Kalash culture and improvement of standard of life of the Kalash tribe in Chitral district.

“The people from Kalash tribe in Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a distinguished and historic culture, religion and a specific way of life, which has now become a point of focus for people of the world in general and tourists, historians and social scientists in particular to explore and understand these characteristic of the little known people in this part of the globe,” the senior minister, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, said while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The ceremony titled “Friends of Kalash” was jointly organised by UNESCO and Hashoo Foundation. Besides World Bank Country Director Illango Patchamuthu, representatives of UNESCO, Hashoo Foundation, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, European Union and ambassadors of different countries in Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Atif Khan said that Chitral was the most important district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of vast tourism potential and cultural values particularly the culture of Kalash people and their distinctive way of life.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking tangible steps for the promotion of sustainable tourism and culture in the district with special focus on Kalash people and their culture.

The minister said that government had identified new tourist sites in Chitral and elsewhere in the province, which were being developed on modern lines to attract tourists and visitors. Kalash is famous for the music and dance festivals and the people are known for their relaxed and loving life approach. They are very connected to nature, and every year they host different festivals.

One of the most famous festivals celebrated in Kalash is the Chilimjusht or Joshi, which being celebrated in the month of May every year.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Overload vocalist Farhad Humayun diagnosed with brain tumour

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial

Amitabh Bachchan served legal notice for appearing as lawyer in TV commercial
Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Sonali Bendre dazzles in red at Priyanka's bridal shower, shares emotional note

Photos & Videos

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam

Mahira Khan visits Facebook, Google HQ on behalf of Shaukat Khanam
12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday

12 rare moments of Shah Rukh Khan on his 53rd birthday
Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja

Deepika, Ranveer kick off wedding celebrations with Nandi puja
Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards

Hollywood filmmaker Ridley Scott confirms Gladiator sequel is on the cards