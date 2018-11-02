Govt taking steps for promotion of Kalash culture

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtun-khwa Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan on Thursday said that provincial government had taken solid steps for the promotion of Kalash culture and improvement of standard of life of the Kalash tribe in Chitral district.

“The people from Kalash tribe in Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have a distinguished and historic culture, religion and a specific way of life, which has now become a point of focus for people of the world in general and tourists, historians and social scientists in particular to explore and understand these characteristic of the little known people in this part of the globe,” the senior minister, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, said while speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad.

The ceremony titled “Friends of Kalash” was jointly organised by UNESCO and Hashoo Foundation. Besides World Bank Country Director Illango Patchamuthu, representatives of UNESCO, Hashoo Foundation, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, European Union and ambassadors of different countries in Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Atif Khan said that Chitral was the most important district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in terms of vast tourism potential and cultural values particularly the culture of Kalash people and their distinctive way of life.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking tangible steps for the promotion of sustainable tourism and culture in the district with special focus on Kalash people and their culture.

The minister said that government had identified new tourist sites in Chitral and elsewhere in the province, which were being developed on modern lines to attract tourists and visitors. Kalash is famous for the music and dance festivals and the people are known for their relaxed and loving life approach. They are very connected to nature, and every year they host different festivals.

One of the most famous festivals celebrated in Kalash is the Chilimjusht or Joshi, which being celebrated in the month of May every year.