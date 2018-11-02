KRL record fourth win in PPFL

KARACHI: Former four-time champions Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) recorded their fourth win when they crushed Chaman’s Afghan FC 3-0 in their match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, on Thursday.

Following an action-packed but barren first half in which KRL missed a few chances, the Rawalpindi-based side got onto the score-sheet in the 75th minute through Iftikhar Ali.One minute later Izharullah doubled KRL’s lead with a sublime touch. KRL kept the pressure up and Umair Ali hit their third goal in the stoppage time.

KRL have 16 points from eight matches, at the third spot following leaders Pakistan Air Force (PAF, 21 points) and Army (19 points).K-Electric are fourth with 16 points and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) fifth with 15 points.This is the second phase of the 15-outfit marathon. The third phase will be held in Karachi.