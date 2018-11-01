Thu November 01, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
November 1, 2018

11 officials reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has ordered the posting and transfer of 11 officers including the director general (DG) Local Government Election and Rural Development Department.

According to the notification of the Establishment Department, Amir Latif (PCS EG BS-20), DG, LG&RD, has been transferred and posted as special secretary, LG&RD.

He replaced Sharafat Khan (PCS SG BS-20), special secretary, LG&RD Department, who has been directed to report to the Establishment Department.

Mian Adil Iqbal (PAS BS-19), additional secretary, Housing Department, has been transferred and posted as DG LG&RD in his own pay and scale. Similarly, Perwaiz (PMS BS-19) director, Social Welfare Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been transferred and posted as additional secretary, LG&RD Department against the vacant post. Shahid Rafiq, AAC Karak has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hangu and Muhammad Yousaf Kareem, AC Hangu has been asked to report to Establishment Department.

Naeem Akhtar (PMS BS-17), secretary to commissioner, Malakand division, Swat, has been directed to report to Establishment Department.

Aftab Ahmad (PMS BS-17), who awaiting posting in the Establishment Department, has been posted as secretary to Commissioner, Malakand Division, Swat, in his own pay and scale. Azizullah Jan, additional assistant Commissioner (AAC-Rev) Bannu, has been transferred and posted as AAC Hangu, Abdul Samad, AAC-IV Mardan, has been transferred and posted as (AAC-Rev) Bannu, Syed Iqrar Ali Shah AAC Hangu has been transferred and posted as AAC Karak against the vacant post.

