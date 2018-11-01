‘Windies are learning from India’

COLOMBO: By virtue of being Sri Lanka’s former head coach, Nic Pothas has been part of a number of ODI battles against India.

Having watched many India players achieve their peaks from close quarters, Pothas — who is now West Indies’ fielding coach — says it is the leadership system that is the reason for India’s success in the format.

“As I said, they’re a world-class team. I love the way they go about planning. I’ve got a good relationship with their coaching staff as well as some of their players. So I’m aware of how they go about planning and I love it,” Pothas said.

“Their work on a day-to-day basis, how they plan into the future, and the standards that they expect of the team. This team is always going to look to improve. And it comes from Virat Kohli and from their coaching staff. Definitely, a role model type of leadership system. So you’re always going to see people improve.

“When young guys come into this team, they get comfortable really quickly. They get up to speed very quickly. Yes, they have the skill level to be able to do that, but that comes from coming into a winning environment where your senior players are your mentors. That’s the reason why they’re at the top of their game in all three formats and they will be for a long period of time.”

Having been brushed aside in the first ODI, West Indies had done phenomenally till they lost their way in the tied second ODI. In the next game in Pune, they caught India unaware with a clinical performance.