Sherpao hails PHC verdict on Fata interim regulations

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Sherpao on Wednesday hailed the Peshawar High Court (PHC) verdict declaring Fata Interim Governance Regulations 2018 as ultra-vires of the Constitution.

Through a statement, the QWP chief said the verdict of the PHC had cleared the ambiguity about the extension of the higher judiciary to the merged tribal districts. Aftab Sherpao said regular courts should be set up in the merged tribal districts within 30 days as per the decision of the high court. “It would help remove the sense of deprivation among the tribal people who would now benefit from the merger of the tribal areas with the province,” he remarked. He said his party would continue to support the tribal people so that they could benefit from the merger of the tribal districts with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.