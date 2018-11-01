Thu November 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case

Asia Bibi acquitted in blasphemy case
Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict

Asia Bibi acquitted: Complete Supreme Court verdict
Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Protests erupt in major cities as SC acquits Asia Bibi of blasphemy charges

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller

Pakistan down New Zealand by two runs in last-over T20 thriller
Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?

Who issued Pakistani passports to Iranians apprehended in Bahrain?
CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement

CJP Nisar annoyed at Fawad’s ‘irresponsible’ statement
DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle

DCs, cops’ transfers: Old wine in new bottle
State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

State will not be cowed down by threats: PM Imran Khan

"PM Imran's visit to China aims at extending scope of CPEC"
71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

71 politicians, bureaucrats being investigated by NAB

Islamabad

MI
Myra Imran
November 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Legal services to be provided to vulnerable

Islamabad : Ministry of Human Rights is working with Ministry of Law to develop a systematic structure for provision of probono legal services and assistance to vulnerable especially women.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari stated this in a meeting with a delegation of European Parliament led by Jean Lambert on Tuesday. The meeting was also joined by Joint secretary Human Rights Ministry Azam Khan and other high officials of ministry. They discussed various human rights related issues including the rights of women, children and minorities.

Minister informed the delegation about the commitment of the government towards human rights according to constitution and International commitments and the steps taken by the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) for protection of human rights in the country.

She said that besides implementation of existing laws, the ministry is also working on devising new legislations to safeguard the rights of citizens. “We are working on three new Bills on Anti-Torture and Custodial Death, Rights of Persons with Disabilities and Prohibition of Corporal Punishment including the Christian Divorce Bill. These bills will be tabled in national assembly soon,” she said.

Shireen Mazari said that MoHR is also working on new legislation on domestic workers to stop the violation of children’s rights and to ensure their protection. She said that the Ministry has started awareness campaigns for women’s right to inheritance and provision of free legal aid to the women.

“We are also building up data base about human rights related issues, we can do better and substantial work after having rights data base,” Dr Mazari further added.

Minister said protection of human rights was the top most priority of incumbent government. She said unlike in Europe, non-Muslim communities in Pakistan have been provided their own laws, in this connection Hindu Divorce and Marriage law already passed. “Christian Divorce bill will be presented in National Assembly soon after vetting from law ministry.” Shireen Mazari also expressed her concerns about the issues and problems which Muslim community and Pakistani Diaspora have been facing in some states of Europe particularly in practicing their religion.

While showing her grave concerns on human rights violation in Kashmir valley, Shireen Mazari further said Pakistan will forcefully raise the Kashmir dispute and expose Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir at every forum.

“International Community should come forward and raise voice against worst violations of basic rights in IOK. We have given blue print of conflict resolution model for the solution of this longstanding issue, innocent Kashmiri suffered a lot for attainment plebiscite,” she said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award

Malala Yousafzai to be honoured with Harvard Leadership Award
Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia

Seeing Pakistani flag, Fakhr-e-Alam served green fish burger in Russia
Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot

Nadal pulls out of Paris, Djokovic takes world number one spot
Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Sarfraz should be relieved of Test captaincy: Mohsin Khan

Photos & Videos

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel

Naomi Watts bags lead role for Game of Thrones prequel
Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan to treat fans with 'Zero' trailer on his birthday
What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

What's on the menu for Ranveer-Deepika wedding ceremony?

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake

Adnan Siddiqui finally comments on Ko Ko Korina remake