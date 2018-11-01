Ex-official gets six-year jail in pension fraud case

LAHORE: An accountability court Wednesday awarded six-year jail term to a former postmaster over the charges of embezzling Rs28.5 million in pension funds. The court has also directed convicted postmaster Abdul Rehman to deposit the looted amount in the national kitty. The NAB had started investigations in the case in 2015 and arrested the convict from Mianwali. The convict embezzled Rs 28.5 million in 1,128 pension cases. The court after hearing the final arguments of NAB prosecution and counsel of the postmaster convicted Abdul Rehman.