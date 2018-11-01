Iranian FM discusses bilateral ties with Imran, Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Khonsari met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday. A tweet by the government of Pakistan stated that the Iranian foreign minister was visiting Pakistan to discuss relations between the two countries and matters of mutual interest.

Earlier, Zarif called on his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi. "FM Qureshi welcomed Zarif at MOFA on Wednesday. Detailed discussions on all issues of mutual interest including ways to enhance cooperation took place," FO spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted. "Talks between Iran and Pakistan took place on all issues of mutual interest," he added.

A press release by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated: “While expressing satisfaction over cooperation with regard to the Pakistan-Iran border, it was agreed to continue close consultations through the established multipronged mechanism between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined that the Pakistan-Iran border was a border of peace and Pakistan will spare no effort to keep it this way.” Zarif landed in Islamabad on Wednesday morning for what marks his second visit during the newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan's government. The Iranian diplomat previously travelled to Pakistan on August 31 when he and Khan had discussed matters related to bilateral relations and regional security.