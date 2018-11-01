Man sets himself on fire in Orangi

A man attempted suicide by setting himself on fire after dousing his body with petrol in the Orangi Town neighbourhood. The man, 42 year-old Ishaq Salman, torched himself at his house in Orangi Town Sector 11 over a domestic dispute. The family members and neighbours, however, extinguished the fire. Salman was shifted to the burns ward of Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital where, according to doctors, he was in a critical state as his body was around 80 per cent burnt.