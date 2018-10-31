Wed October 31, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 31, 2018

Shahbaz accepts FM’s clarification on Israeli plane

ISLAMABAD: The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday accepted clarification from the government on floor of the National Assembly that no Israeli plane landed on Pakistan’s soil.

“Foreign Minister is a gentleman and we accept his clarification given with regard to reports on Israeli plane,” the opposition leader while rising in his seat following statement from the foreign minister said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi was responding to a point of order raised by the PML-N parliamentarian Sardar Ayaz Sadiq who asked the government to remove confusion on issue of the Israeli plane. He questioned as to why the plane landed at a Pakistani airport.

Qureshi rejected the reports which claimed an Israeli aircraft had recently landed in Islamabad as baseless and unfounded and said there was no truth to the rumours. He said he had already dismissed the reports but was reiterating an unequivocal rejection of the rumours to take the Parliament into confidence.

Qureshi also told the House that there were no conditions attached to Saudi Arabia’s loan package to Pakistan, saying the Kingdom had not imposed any condition on the country to send the army to Yemen.

He further shared that it was in the interests of Pakistan to reduce the divide in the Muslim Ummah. “Pakistan is not sending any troops to Yemen and we only want to play a positive role for promotion of unity amongst the Muslim Ummah,” he said.

