Wed October 31, 2018
Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 31, 2018

FIH Congress meeting begins today

ISLAMABAD: The 46th Congress meeting of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) starts in New Delhi on Wednesday (today) at a time when the game is in a transition period.

The Congress that would be the first under FIH’s new president Narindar Batra will run for four days and will comprise meetings, social events, networking opportunities and presentations.

The meeting, which will have presentations from all recognised national federations will also finalise a roadmap of the game, including the ongoing hockey revolution and FIH’s initiative to make the game a global sport.

The biggest challenge the Congress faces is to make in time arrangements for the start of the Hockey Pro League commencing in a year’s time. The project is still a mystery as the FIH has yet to come up with the details of the tournament.

It is believed that the meeting will at least reveal some details about the venture.

A few years back hockey was in danger of being dropped from the Olympics but the FIH chief in an interview said that the future of the sport was safe and secured.

“Hockey is not facing any threat. The future of hockey is safe. In fact, we are witnessing a rise in hockey’s popularity. Hockey has survived and will continue to survive,” Batra said.

“The game is being played by 170 countries. Yes, all hockey playing countries don’t belong to the same level but the game is in a better position.”

The Congress is also expected to give final touches to the 16-team World Cup getting underway within a month in India. The Pakistan delegation includes PHF Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad and Qasim Khan.

