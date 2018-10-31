PML-N wasted 55pc Punjab budget on bridges, metros: minister

NANKANA SAHIB: Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ijaz Alam has said that priorities of the government are to provide justice, clean water and education to the people. He was talking to journalists at Gurdwara Janamasthan here on Tuesday. The PML-N government wasted 55 per cent of entire Punjab budget only on making bridges and metro bus in Lahore while the people were deprived of basic facilities in other parts of the province. He said that billions of rupees were spent on the project of clean water but it was completely failed. Hospitals are filled with patients of kidney failure and hepatitis. Clean water is a problem of entire Punjab.